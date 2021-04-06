Truck erupts into flames at gas station fuel pumps

A pickup truck burst into flames at a Grandview gas station Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters worked quickly to put out the blaze that sparked dangerously close to the nearby gas pumps. The pumps were scorched but the truck’s cab had the most damage. The driver was not hurt. jking@tricityherald.com

A pickup truck exploded into flames Tuesday afternoon, nearly taking a Grandview gas station with it.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the blaze that sparked dangerously close to nearby gas pumps.

The pumps were scorched by the heat but the majority of the damage was to the cab of the truck, said fire rescue officials. The driver was not hurt.

Grandview Fire Chief Pat Mason said fire teams responded within 8 minutes of the initial call.

“We’re not sure what the cause was at this point,” Mason said.