Miss Tri-Cities pageant returns for 2021 after COVID canceled last year’s event

The 61st Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program is looking for applicants for the 2021 competition, as well as for Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen.

Last year’s competition was canceled because of COVID.

The Miss Tri-Cities Competition winner will go on to compete in the Miss Washington competition.

Applicants for Miss Tri-Cities must be age 17 to 25, never been married and a U.S. citizen. Candidates also must be a high school graduate before the 2022 Miss Washington competition and can be no older than 25 on Dec. 31, 2022.

Candidates to the Outstanding Teen program must be at least 13 and cannot be older than 17 before July 31, 2022.

The 2021 program is planned July 17 at Southridge High School in Kennewick.

Applications are available on the Miss Tri-Cities website, misstricities.org and due by April 30.

The pageant is sponsored by the Tri-Cities Water Follies Association and is part of the Miss American Organization.

For more information, call 509-539-3252.