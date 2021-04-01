Company north of Tri-Cities to pay $135,000 fine over dangerous chemical storage

An Othello company that supplies anhydrous ammonia across five Northwest states has agreed to pay a federal fine of $135,000 to settle alleged issues dating back years.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice say Multistar Industries violated multiple chemical accident prevention provisions of the Clean Air Act as it stored and distributed chemicals.

“Failure to comply with the law puts first responders and members of the surrounding community in harm’s way,” said Ed Kowalski, director of EPA Region Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division in Seattle.

Exposure to high concentrations of anhydrous ammonia — commonly used in industrial refrigeration, agricultural and cold storage facilities — can lead to serious lung damage and even death.

After EPA inspections in 2013 and 2017, EPA said that Multistar was not meeting requirements for facilities storing large quantities of anhydrous ammonia to minimize the risk of an accidental release.

EPA said that Multistar failed to properly design its ammonia storage and distribution system, adequately maintain inspection and testing records on certain equipment, and develop and implement some written operating procedures consistent with industry standards.

Multistar also failed to promptly update deficiencies identified in required compliance audits and failed to meet requirements of a 2016 compliance order Multistar entered into with EPA, according to the federal agency.

Othello is about 50 miles north of the Tri-Cities in Washington state’s Adams County.