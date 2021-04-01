Local

Update: I-182 traffic starting to move after Pasco head-on crash

Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 182 after a head-on crash near Argent Road.
Pasco, WA

Traffic is beginning to move after a head-on collision blocked westbound lanes of Interstate 182 in Pasco.

It appears a car crossed the median from the eastbound lanes and hit a westbound car shortly before 11 a.m. near Argent Road.

One of the cars caught on fire, which was put out by firefighters arriving at the scene.

Fire crews pried open the vehicles to get people out.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with mild to moderate injuries, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

