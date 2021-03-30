Dust storm sandblasts Benton deputy and his patrol car in the Horse Heaven Hills

Benton County Deputy James Leingang was covered with dirt after working at an accident scene Sunday. Benton County Sheriff's Office

High winds and blowing dirt left at least one Benton County deputy pancaked with dirt.

Deputy James Leingang was working at the scene of a collision on the Horse Heaven Hills during the Sunday afternoon dust storm and came away a few shades paler.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of what happened to Leingang and the inside of his car as he worked.

“Thankfully there were no injuries in the collision. Can’t say the same about Deputy Leingang and his equipment though,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

His patrol car was covered with dust after working at an accident scene during the storm. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Along with thanking the deputy for his service, people pointed out the sheriff’s office needed to provide goggles for the deputies working out in the windstorm.

“The team needs Mad Max gear for a job like that,” one commentor said.

The windstorm whipped through the Tri-Cities Sunday afternoon. The peak gust reported at the Tri-Cities Airport was 63 mph at 6:40 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storm toppled trees and low visibility led to a 7-car pileup on Interstate 182.