Wrong-way elderly driver pulled over after going 7 miles on I-82 in Richland

A 87-year-old Grandview man is safe after going 7 miles in the wrong direction on Interstate 82.

The man got on the interstate going west in the eastbound lanes at Badger Road in Richland, said Trooper Chris Thorson.

Three people spotted the small white SUV and called 911 before a trooper found and stropped the driver. He said he was trying to head back home after going to Pendleton.

Troopers gave him a ride home and issued him a ticket. The incident also was reported to the state Department of Licensing.

He appeared to be confused, Thorson said.

He said wrong-way drivers usually fall into one of three categories. They tend to be elderly, under the influence or having a medical condition.