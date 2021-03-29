What if the Ever Given ship was stuck in the Columbia River? This app can show you that

The Ever Given would have a hard time turning around and heading back if it turned up the Snake River toward Ice Harbor Dam. Courtesy of Ever Given Ever Ywhere

Tug boats freed the monstrous Ever Given container ship on Monday morning from the Suez Canal, ending a weeklong blockage of the critical shipping route.

But what if the 1,400-foot cargo vessel had gotten stuck in the Columbia, Snake or Yakima rivers instead?

Well, Twitter user Garret Dash Nelson, with the Leventhal Map & Education Center at the Boston Public Library, has an answer.

He put together a Glitch app that lets anyone put the 220,000-ton Ever Given anywhere in the world.

You can drop a to-scale photo against a background of maps. If you want to try it yourself, you can test it here.

But here are a few Mid-Columbia examples:

What if the Ever Given somehow made its way up the Columbia River and parked next to Clover Island in Kennewick? Drivers probably would have a hard time missing this sight as they crossed the cable or blue bridges.

The Ever Giver is nearly as long as Clover Island.

How about if the captain made a turn and headed up the Snake River to Ice Harbor Dam?

And it would be an awfully tight fit if the crew managed to park it near the Chamna Natural Preserve on the Yakima River in Richland.

I’m not sure how he managed to get it around the turn. Courtesy of Ever Given Ever Ywhere

Here’s the Ever Given parked next to Richland’s Columbia Point Marina.

And if somehow it ran aground in downtown Kennewick, the Ever Given would look like this on Columbia Drive across the street from the Columbia Gardens wine village (red rooftops) and Duffy’s Pond.

The Ever Given would be sitting on top of several buildings if it parked here.

So, it’s good thing that troublesome ship can’t make it past Bonneville Dam.