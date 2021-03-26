‘Feed the Need’ event aims to feed hungry Tri-Citians

Students and volunteers pack and seal over 10,000 bags of healthy meals at Liberty Christian School on Friday as part of the Feed the Need campaign.

It was the culmination of a months-long effort to raise money to feed local families. This was the fundraiser’s third year but Superintendent Jim Cochran says this year is different.

“Normally we keep about 1,500 meals here to distribute and we send about 8,500 to Haiti, but this year because of the need we’re keeping all 10,000 here in the community,” he said.

The campaign has raised $48,000 toward a goal of $75,000. To help text ‘LCS’ to 71777.