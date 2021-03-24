Richland neuropsychologist who testified in Tri-Cities murder cases has died at 82

Former Richland psychologist Philip Barnard, left, is shown in this October 2010 photo going over a transcript of police questioning in the trial of Phiengchai Sisouvanh Synhavong who was accused of murder. Barnard died March 20. Tri-City Herald file

A Richland neuropsychologist who testified in some of the most notorious Tri-Cities murder cases for decades has died.

Dr. Philip Barnard was at his cabin home in Chelan when he passed away March 20 at age 82.

The psychologist who practiced for more than 50 years in the field testified in numerous trials at the request of defense lawyers for more than 20 years.

In one of the most prominent cases, he testified that Phiengchai Sisouvanh Synhavong was insane when she killed 27-year-old Tri-Cities woman in Columbia Park in 2008.

She then cut the woman’s unborn child from her womb and claimed the baby as her own. She was found with the boy within hours and authorities soon discovered she was not the child’s mother.

State medical officials found Sisouvanh Synhavong fit to stand trial. But Barnard met with her nearly 40 times over two years to evaluate her and testified that she was insane because years of childhood abuse caused her neurological and psychological problems.

However, a Benton County jury rejected the insanity claim, and Sisouvanh Synhavong is serving a life term in prison.

Barnard established his practice in Richland in 1979 and retired in 2018. His clinic Psychological Associates maintained an active license until last year, according to state documents.

He also authored some academic books and “Retribution: A Jack Sander Novelette,” published in 2018, about a clinical psychologist who learns one of his patients has killed another patient.

He is survived by his wife, Tanya, two adult children and grandchildren.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.