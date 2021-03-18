Retiring Kennewick police chief plans to run for public office

Ken Hohenberg is hoping to trade his badge and police uniform for a position on the Port of Kennewick.

The longtime Kennewick police chief announced plans Thursday to run for Port of Kennewick commissioner District 1 in his last year as chief.

At the moment, Don Barnes represents the district, which includes most of south Kennewick, on the three-person board. He has served for nine years.

Barnes told the Herald that he hasn’t decided whether he will run for another term. If he doesn’t, he would support Hohenberg in the position.

“I have immense respect and admiration for him and what he has done in our community,” Barnes said.

The position is up for election in November 2021.

Hohenberg, who is the longest serving Kennewick city employee and was named 2009 Tri-Citian of the Year, said serving on the board would be another chance to continue serving the public.

“The port’s mission, to provide and support sound economic growth opportunities to foster new business, industry and jobs, aligns perfectly with my own personal views,” he said in his announcement.

In particular, Hohenberg is interested in using taxpayer money and port resources more effectively, and forming better relationships between the port and community partners.

“The Port of Kennewick is an important and vital part of the Tri-Cities. It is my hope that I can continue to serve the citizens of our community in that role and help contribute to the port’s growth and expansion,” he said.

Port of Kennewick

The three-person port commission oversees several developments including a light industrial park on Oak Street and the Clover Island Marina.

Two of its largest projects include developing the east end of Columbia Drive in downtown Kennewick and a major undertaking to convert the former Vista Field air strip near Columbia Center into a new urban center.

The Columbia Drive project aims to “transform the historic Kennewick riverfront” by developing the area for apartments and businesses. It will connect wine and artisan village with Clover Island.

Vista Field site involves 103 acres being developed for businesses and homes.

Retiring after 40 years

Hohenberg announced March 2 that he planned to leave the chief position, giving the city a year to find his replacement.

If he wins the spot on the port, it appears there would be about a month when he would be both the chief and a port commissioner.

Hohenberg will be 66 when he retires, after serving more than 40 years with the Kennewick Police Department.

He has a long history as a volunteer for the Columbia Center Rotary Club, The United Way, the Boys & Girls Clubs and the March of Dimes.

Along with being the police chief, Hohenberg serves as the assistant city manager.