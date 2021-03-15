Local
These are the 10 luckiest Lottery stores in the Tri-Cities
If you’re looking for a little luck, Washington’s Lottery is drawing a path straight to the gold.
Yoke’s Fresh Market at Road 68 in Pasco awarded the most prizes of $1,000 or more in 2020, according to the state Lottery office that compiles an annual list of the Luckiest Retailers.
The Pasco Yoke’s had seven big winners last year.
Other stores in the Tri-Cities region to sell the most lucky tickets were:
- Yoke’s Fresh Market, 1401 Bombing Range Road, West Richland: 5 winners
- Albertson’s, 690 Gage Blvd., Richland: 5 winners
- Fred Meyer, 2811 W 10th Ave., Kennewick: 4 winners
- One Stop Mart, 1903 Jadwin Ave., Richland: 4 winners
- Winco Foods, 4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick: 4 winners
- Safeway, 1803 George Washington Way, Richland: 4 winners
- Safeway, 2825 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick: 3 winners
- Albertson’s, 5204 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick: 3 winners
- Circle K, 4823 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco: 3 winners
