Tri-Citian flees burning home after falling asleep while smoking

Kennewick, WA

One person escaped a blaze that tore through a Kennewick home Sunday night.

Kennewick fire investigators believe a lit cigarette or torch lighter started the fire after the person fell asleep at the home on the 3900 block of West 12th Avenue.

It happened about 10 p.m., Fire Chief Chad Michael said on Twitter.

Kennewick firefighters got the blaze under control quickly, Kennewick police said on Facebook.

No information was available on the extent of the damage but no one was hurt.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
