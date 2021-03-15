Tri-Citian flees burning home after falling asleep while smoking

One person escaped a blaze that tore through a Kennewick home Sunday night.

Kennewick fire investigators believe a lit cigarette or torch lighter started the fire after the person fell asleep at the home on the 3900 block of West 12th Avenue.

It happened about 10 p.m., Fire Chief Chad Michael said on Twitter.

Kennewick firefighters got the blaze under control quickly, Kennewick police said on Facebook.

No information was available on the extent of the damage but no one was hurt.