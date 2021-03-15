Growing Pasco neighborhood soon will have a place to play

In a fast-growing area of Pasco, a long-planned park is finally taking shape.

The Park at Chapel Hill that’s been in the works for at least 10 years will be ready for enjoyment by the end of July.

The 5-acre park on the corner of Chapel Hill Boulevard and Sarasota Lane is nestled in neighborhood just off Road 68 and across from the recently complete Chapel Ridge Townhomes.

The park will feature half-court basketball courts, picnic shelters and playground areas with structures for both toddlers, as well as older children. A sloped walking path leads to benches that will have views to the Columbia River.

Brent Kubalek, recreation services manager for the city of Pasco, said that a community tree-planting event at the park will be scheduled for later in the fall.

Kubalek said that the contour of the property will create a grassy amphitheater for gatherings as well.

Total Site Services began construction on the $625,000 project in early February. Michael Terrell Landscape Architecture was the design firm.