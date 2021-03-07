8 people were inside a Kennewick house as the roof went up in flames

Eight people made it out safely from a Kennewick home that caught fire early Sunday morning.

Someone in the house at 616 S. Hawthorne St. called the Kennewick Fire Department when they saw smoke coming from the attic about 4 a.m.

Flames were shooting through the roof as crews arrived.

Firefighters searched the house to make sure all people and animals were safely out and then started pulling down ceiling sheet rock to reach the fire in the attic.

Crews from the Kennewick and Pasco fire departments and Benton County Fire District 1 spent more than an hour putting out the fire, said Kennewick fire officials.

Substantial damage was done to the roof of the house and water and fire debris caused damage inside.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Fire officials did not say if there were working smoke alarms but the department’s release reminded residents to place smoke alarms inside every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas and on every level of a home, including the basement. Alarms should be tested at least once a month.