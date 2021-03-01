Traffic Alert: At least 1 dead in multi-vehicle pileup on I-182 between Richland and Pasco

A view of traffic in Richland shows a backup caused by a mutli-vehicle crash on Interstate 182 in Pasco west of Road 100. Washington State Patrol, Pasco police and firefighters are at the scene which has caused delays in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

At least one person is dead in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 182 between Richland and Pasco.

Traffic is backing up traffic and blocking part of the highway heading in both directions.

Washington State Patrol, Pasco police and firefighters are at the scene near the twin bridges between Road 100 in Pasco and the Richland interchange with Highway 240 and George Washington Way, the Pasco Fire Department reported.

The eastbound and westbound lanes are affected.

There are no reports on the number of vehicles involved or how many people may be hurt.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the eastbound lanes and one of the lanes of westbound traffic were blocked at 2:51 p.m.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.