4-year-old Mid-Columbia child shot in the head

A 4-year-old was shot in the head in Othello Saturday, according to police reports.

His family drove the child to the hospital, where he was expected to be flown by air ambulance to a Spokane hospital, according to Othello police.

His father said he accidentally fired the gun and was cooperating with police.

No names have been released.

The Washington State Crime Lab has been asked to assist with the forensic investigation of the shooting on the 300 block of Hamlet Street.

Othello is in Adams County about 50 miles north of the Tri-Cities.