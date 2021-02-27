Free skin cancer screening offered by appointment in Tri-Cities

A Tri-Cities dermatology office is making appointments for free skin cancer screenings Friday, March 5.

DermaHealth Dermatology and Dermasurgery at 1295 Fowler St., Suite 1B, in Richland is offering the screening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No insurance is needed, but appointments are required. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and more than two people die of skin cancer in the United States every hour.

Having five or more sunburns doubles the risk for melanoma.

To make an appointment, call 509-783-2004.