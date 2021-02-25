Local
Traffic Alert: Drivers being detoured on Richland’s Highway 240 after car hits semi-truck
Highway 240 near Horn Rapids Golf Course remains partially blocked after a crash at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The collision was at Kingsgate Road and blocked the intersection with the highway, according to the alert sent by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Eastbound traffic was being detoured at 6 p.m. using local roads. Westbound driver were able to pass the crash on the right shoulder, said WSDOT.
A car hit a semi truck and there were injuries, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson posted on Twitter.
Richland emergency crews were also at the scene.
An estimated reopening time was not known.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Check back for updates.
