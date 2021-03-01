Free check for cancer offered in Tri-Cities March 11

Getty Images

Free screenings for oral cancer will be offered 1 to 4 p.m. March 11 by a Tri-Cities oral surgery group.

The American Cancer Society estimated that there will be 1,260 cases of cancer diagnosed in the mouth and pharynx in 2021 in Washington state and 270 deaths.

The death rate for oral and throat cancer remains high because it is often detected late, according to Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, in Kennewick, which is offering the screening.

Surgeons are concerned that people have skipped dental or medical appointments during the pandemic that could have detected the cancer early.

Studies show that oral cancer occurs mostly in smokers, men and people 40and older. But the incidence of oral cancer is increasing in young people, nonsmokers and women, according to data from the American Cancer Society.

Sign up for a screening at the oral surgery office at 512 N. Young St., Kennewick, at cboms.com/alwaysapril.