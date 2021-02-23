2 Tri-Cities teens make history as the first female Eagle Scouts in the U.S.

Two Tri-Cities teens are making history as some of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation.

They were honored over the weekend as members of the inaugural class of girls to achieve the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.

Just two years after the Boy Scouts started admitting girls, Kamiakin senior Kendalyn Bybee and Celeste Blair, a freshman at Three Rivers Homelink in Richland, were recognized at a virtual ceremony for nearly 1,000 girls nationwide.

Kendalyn started as a Girl Scout when she was about 6, but jumped at the chance to join the Boy Scouts when the organization opened to girls.

Kendalyn Bybee, a senior at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, was honored in the first-ever class of female Boy Scouts to earn an Eagle Badge - the organization’s highest honor.

She wanted the full experience that Boy Scouts had to offer including how to be more prepared in the outdoors.

Along with achieving a minimum of 21 merit badges, each Boy Scout must complete a leadership — or community service — project.

Kendalyn said she went well out of her comfort zone when she decided to build a garden shed for a public park.

She had to plan, design and build the shed that now sits at Hansen Park’s Heritage Garden in Kennewick to support native plants and landscapes.

The project took nearly 250 hours to complete with materials and supplies that were donated by Tri-Cities businesses and community groups

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is how important hard work is,” she said. “Hard times will always come in life — and you keep telling yourself that you are strong and can do it.”

While Celeste says the Girls Scouts and Boys Scouts each have their advantages, her affinity for nature and hiking drew her to the Boy Scouts to be able to have activities such as whitewater rafting.

Celeste Blair, a freshman at Three Rivers Homelink in Richland, was honored in the first-ever class of female Boy Scouts to earn an Eagle Badge - the organization’s highest honor.

Her love for nature culminated in her final project. She grew 3,000 marigolds from seed to help support the bee population.

She distributed 1,000 of the individually potted plants to Richland homes with fliers explaining the benefits of bees and how to support them.

The remaining 2,000 marigolds were given to the Tapteal Greenway, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve native habitats and species.