Hanford High School junior dies by suicide

Counseling is being offered to help Hanford High students after a junior died by suicide Sunday.

Hanford High Principal Tory Christensen sent an email to parents letting them know that counselors will be at the library on Monday and Tuesday to help grieving students. Students will need to fill out a COVID symptom form before coming to the school.

People can also connect directly with Richland School District counselors through Zoom or schedule a home visit by calling 509-967-6500.

Caelan Chastain, 17, died at the intensive care unit at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland after he was found at home, coroner officials said.

“Our thoughts are with each of you during this difficult time,” Christensen said. “Students who may not have known Caelan may be experiencing grief as well due to their own personal experiences and feelings.”

People grieve in different ways and some may want to talk about what they are feeling while others may not. He offered information from the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide about talking with your child.

The Lifelines curriculum offers an information sheet concerning warning signs for suicide, including:

People in crisis or needing someone to talk with can contact:

