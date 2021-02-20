Tri-Cities PUD asked customers to turn down heat as power lost for 2,750 homes

The Benton PUD asked customers to turn down their thermostats and unplug unused electric appliances at 7 a.m. Saturday as it struggled with a power outage in East Kennewick and Finley.

Power was restored at 7:45 a.m., but the public utility district asked people to continue using as little power as possible until 9 a.m.

A transmission line outage at about 2 a.m. shut off power to about 2,750 customers east of Dague Road and south of Schuster Road.

Crews began patrolling power lines to look for the source of the outage, and the PUD then expected power to be restored by 4 or 5 a.m.

But the cause was not found until 7 a.m. The PUD then began to shift the load on its system to restore power.

The cause of the outage was not immediately available.

Anyone still without power should report it at 888-582-2176