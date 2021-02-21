Tri-Cities chosen to test new WA student internship portal

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a serious pinch on the ability of companies to offer internships for students.

A new online portal will connect Washington employers and students to fill internship openings.

Tri-Cities is one of two locations in the state that the Washington Workforce Portal by the Association of Washington Business is being piloted before a wider rollout.

The Spokane area is the second test area. There’s no cost to list positions or to register.

The association is encouraging high-quality internships with an emphasis on making a commitment to enhancing the student’s learning experience. Washington Workforce also provides educators tools and resources to help better prepare students to be hired.

Among positions that have been posted are teleworking internships for Washington River Protection Solutions, CAD drafters, marketing management and engineering.

The effort is being supported locally by the the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, go to washingtonworkforceportal.org.