A Tri-Cities brewery’s special IPA is helping families and firefighters in need

Ice Harbor Brewery has canned 120 more cases of Old No. 1 red IPA as a fundraiser for the Kennewick firefighters benevolent fund. Kennewick firefighters

A hometown brew with a nod to firefighters is now being sold in cans as a way to help people in need.

The Old No. 1 red IPA, or RIPA, is being canned and sold at Ice Harbor Brewery’s location at 206 N. Benton St. in Kennewick or at the Ice Harbor location on Clover Island. The beer is made by mixing a red ale with an IPA.

The design features a restored 1921 Kennewick fire engine.

For every $40 case sold $24 goes to the Kennewick Firefighters benevolent fund. Along with helping to maintain two of Kennewick’s original fire engines, it provides support for people in need.

This year they helped provide gifts for four Tri-Cities families and paid utility bills for people needing help.

They also offer a peer support system for firefighters struggling with mental health issues, said Garhett Dotta, a Kennewick firefighter and paramedic.

The money for the fund normally comes from the annual police vs. firefighters basketball game, but the COVID pandemic meant the game was canceled.

While there are plans to continue canning Old No. 1 RIPA, right now the brewery relies on a mobile canning facility. So they were able to make 146 cases their first run, and the latest run produced 120 cases.

“We sold 146 cases in two weeks,” Dotta said. “They’re going pretty quick. We’re working on T-shirts, pint glasses and growlers with the picture of the Old No. 1 on them.”