Plant south of Tri-Cities fined $28,500 for releasing hazardous pollution

Packaging Corporation of America owns the Boise paper mill in Wallula. Tri-City Herald

The Boise paper mill in Wallula is being fined $28,500 after hazardous gases escaped from its wastewater treatment plant last year.

The Packaging Corporation of America plant violated federal air quality regulations during seven weeks in August, September and October 2020, according to the Department of Ecology.

The plant in Walla Walla County had stopped making bleached products, changing the nutrients in its wastewater. That made the treatment process less efficient and allowed 7 tons of additional methanol and other types of hazardous air pollution to escape, said the state.

The problem was discovered and the plant’s crews were able to get the problem under control.

“Complying with air pollution regulations is essential for protecting air quality for everyone in Washington,” said James DeMay, manager of Ecology’s Industrial Section. “Although Packaging Corporation of America failed to meet these requirements last year, we have been pleased with their efforts to correct the issue and come back into compliance.”

The state is requiring the company to increase the amount of monitoring to prevent future issues.

The pulp and paper mill, which employ about 400, produces packaging for produce, processed food and beverages totaling about 1,800 tons of paper and corrugated cardboard.

The company can appeal the fine to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board within 30 days.