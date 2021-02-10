Filming for Korean War movie begins near the Tri-Cities

Planes featured in Devotion, a Korean War epic, are housed in hangers near the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco. Aerial scenes for the movie are being filmed above the Snake River near Burbank between Highway 12 and the Ice Harbor Dam. jking@tricityherald.com

The Snake River is being used as a backdrop for a Korean War drama about two Navy aviators.

Antique planes have been taking off from Pasco for flights over the Burbank area near Hood Park this week.

Area residents were notified recently that “varying planes and helicopters” would be flying over the Snake River between the Vaughn-Hubbard bridge on Highway 12 and Ice Harbor Dam.

The flights south of Pasco could run through Feb. 19.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue was on the scene Wednesday.

A publicist with the production confirmed they will be filming some aerial footage for the movie Devotion.

The war epic’s production started in Savannah, Ga., on what was described as one of the biggest budget non-franchise movies of recent years, according to Deadline. The movie news source reported the film is working with a $90 million budget.

It tells the story of two U.S. Navy pilots, Lt. Tom Hudner and Ensign Jesse Brown. Hudner, a white New Englander who gave up Harvard to fly in the Navy, and Brown, a Black sharecropper’s son, were part of the same fighter squadron during the Korean War.

The movie is based on the bestselling Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship and Sacrifice.

The film is the third directed by J.D. Dillard, who was behind the 2019 horror movie Sweetheart and the 2016 sci-fi Sleight. Jonathan Majors from Lovecraft Country and Glen Powell from Top Gun: Maverick are starring in the film.

It’s uncertain where and when the movie will be released.