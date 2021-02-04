Local
Richland Library book sale planned for Friday
The Friends of the Richland Library organization is holding a book sale on Friday, Feb. 5, outside the Richland Public Library, off of Northgate Drive. Weather permitting, the sale will run from noon to 4 p.m. and is open to the public. Most books will be priced at $1, children’s books will be sold for 50 cents, and some pocket paperbacks, magazines, maps and music will go for 25 cents. There also will be CDs and DVDs available for purchase. Proceeds will go towards funding library programs in and around the Richland Public Library. For more information about upcoming sales, people can call the main circulation desk at 509-942-7454.
