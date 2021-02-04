Low planes and helicopters near Tri-Cities could be part of movie filming

If you see a low-flying plane Friday with the engine smoking over the Snake River, no need to worry.

Burbank-area residents were notified recently that “varying planes and helicopters” will be flying over the Snake River between the Vaughn-Hubbard bridge on Highway 12 and Ice Harbor Dam.

The area they are flying will take them past Hood Park near Burbank in Walla Walla County.

“Some of these will be older aircraft that will look slightly different than the modern aircraft you see today,” said the notice from Samantha Idelson, the aerial unit location manager. “We may also, at times, use engine smoke for effect.”

Idelson wasn’t able to share any details about the project. She said all of the filming will take place in the air.

Idelson’s LinkedIn profile shows she has worked for CBS, Universal, Lionsgate, Netflix and Sony on finding or helping to manage filming locations for various productions.

The flights south of Pasco are currently scheduled to take place Feb. 5-12. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, they may return Feb. 13-19. The crew only plans to be in the air on weekdays.

Under Federal Aviation Administration guidelines, low-flying planes cannot come within 500 feet of people or homes.

The sound of the plane and helicopter engines, however, may be heard during the day.