Fundraiser solves Valentine’s Day. Pick up a romantic dinner for 2 in Kennewick

Pick up a Valentine’s Day dinner for two from the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tri-Cities area residents can pick up a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day and benefit the Tri-Cities Cancer Center in Kennewick.

It’s foundation is offering a three-course meal with wine that includes “cancer crushing” ingredients prepared by Chef Kyle Thornhill of Tsumani Catering.

The dinner includes a choice of entree for two of spicy kung pao chicken, fresh cod with coconut curry or a vegan Buddha bowl. Dessert is chocolate pots de creme.

Cost is $100 per couple and includes two “Crush on Cancer” beanies. Dinners can be picked up 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 14.

To register, go to tccancer.org under “Crush on Cancer.”