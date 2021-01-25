Water main break near Trios hospital forces roads to close

Streets near Trios Southridge Hospital and Southridge High School in Kennewick are closed Monday night after a water main break.

Several inches of water gushed down Southridge Boulevard, forcing the closure, according to a 6 p.m. update from Kennewick Police Department.

The street was expected to be shutdown without access between Hildebrand and West 36th Place until at least Tuesday, said police.

“Water should be restored to residents and area businesses at this time,” said the post.

The west side entrance and exits to Trios hospital remained blocked. But the hospital can be accessed off Plaza Way.