Empty bowls, empty stomachs. Buy a locally-crafted bowl to fight Tri-Cities hunger

A creative effort to help combat hunger in the Tri-Cities is launching soon.

The Gallery at the Park near Howard Amon Park in Richland will be displaying and selling about 100 bowls during February that are handmade by community members and artists as part of the international Empty Bowls movement to raise money for food-related charitable groups.

It is the fourth year the gallery has participated in the effort that first began in 1990 in Michigan.

The bowls made from clay, glass and turned wood are being sold for a suggested donation of $20 each, with all donations going to the Tri-Cities Food Bank. About a third of the ceramic bowls were made by community members of all ages from clay kits, then fired and glazed by a local artist. The remainder have been donated by artists from the Tri-Cities.

A gallery spokesperson said that photos of the bowls may be posted on the gallery’s Facebook page but that has not been finalized.

Gift cards and discount coupons from Anthony’s Restaurants, the Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant, Frost Me Sweet Bakery and Bistro and Dovetail Joint Restaurant are available to distribute to those who donate.

Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 89 Lee Blvd.