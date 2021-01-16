Annual Tri-Cities MLK event is moving online because of COVID

Columbia Basin College is taking it’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration virtual this year.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBC leaders are holding off on the normal bell ringing, speeches and award presentations for this year. Instead, a video celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be posted on the college’s Facebook, YouTube and website.

It will include the presentation of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award. The award recognizes a student, faculty or staff member or community member who believes in social justice and equality and whose contribution to society reflect King’s spirit, philosophy and teachings.

The college also partnered with Second Harvest to host a drive-thru mobile market to distribute 200 boxes of food starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

The event is open to the public, and doesn’t require an appointment or documentation. People are asked to come to the H building parking lot on the Pasco campus.

Map of Columbia Basin College’s Pasco Campus. The Second Harvest Mobile Market will take place in the H Building parking lot off of Argent Road.