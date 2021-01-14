Local

73-year-old man killed in steer attack in Finley

A steer killed a man in an enclosure on Haney Road Tuesday.
A steer killed a man in an enclosure on Haney Road Tuesday. Google Maps
A problem steer killed a Finley man Tuesday evening inside a pen on Haney Road.

Essel Smith, 73, was working on his own with the animal at 21307 S. Haney Road east of Kennewick when the animal attacked him, said Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

It was the second time the steer had turned violent since he got it two years earlier, he said.

Since he was alone, details about what happened are sparse, but he was discovered inside the enclosure at 6 p.m.

The animal weighed roughly 660 pounds and was killed after the attack.

