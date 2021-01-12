I-84 shut down in Oregon by crashing semi trucks

Interstate 84 is shut down in both directions in Eastern Oregon after several semi trucks crashed on the snowy and icy highway.

And the highway is still expected to remain closed for more than four hours, said the Oregon Department of Transportation.

I-84 is closed eastbound near Pendleton and westbound at Baker City.

“Because the westbound blockage is preventing ODOT winter maintenace crews from returning after treating snow and ice on the eastbound freeway, both freeways are closed in this area,” said state officials.

Westbound truck traffic is also restricted from traveling west from Ontario because of limited truck parking in Baker City.

Emergency response crews remain at the scene.

Oregon highways 204 and 245 are also closed to through traffic and are not viable detours.

Check TripCheck.com or call 511 or 800-977-6368 for updated conditions. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.