Demand at this pet clinic is booming after COVID closure

Newbie was the 45,000th pet to get spayed or neutered as part of a clinic’s mission to curb homeless animals.

The bi-color tabby was the latest addition to a Yakima colony when someone brought it into Prevent Homeless Pets’ clinic in November.

Since opening in 2009, the Benton City nonprofit clinic has spayed and neutered more than 48,000 cats and dogs with the help of thousands of volunteer hours. They also provide help for low-income pet owners who need veterinarian care.

COVID-19 has hampered the clinic’s efforts this year after they needed to close between March and May because spaying and neutering was considered an elective procedure, said director Harriet Johnson.

When they reopened under the COVID guidelines, people flooded back in.

“Although the demand is exponential, we are thankful to be working and making a difference in what we do,” she said.

The nonprofit is nearing the end of its Stitch-in-Time fundraiser to raise $28,000 to support its efforts to spay or neuter stray animals throughout the region.

Donations can be sent to Prevent Homeless Pets 1000 Irma Lane, Benton City, WA 99320 or go to www.preventhomelesspets.org to make a PayPal donation.