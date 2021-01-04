Injured Tri-Cities man could face charges after being hit by a car as he crossed highway

Charges may be filed against a pedestrian who was hit by a car as he was crossing Highway 397 in Finley east of Kennewick on Sunday evening, said the Washington State Patrol.

Manuel Gutierrez, 29, of Pasco, was unlawfully on the highway, known as East Chemical Drive, near 10th Avenue at about 6:45 p.m., according to the WSP.

He was hit by a car being driven northwest by Alfredo Gonzalez, 67, of Kennewick.

Gutierrez was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital by ambulance. Gonzalez was not injured and no charges against him are being considered, said the WSP.

The highway was closed to traffic in both directions until about 8 p.m. as troopers investigated.