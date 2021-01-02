She was to be the year’s last Tri-Cities baby. She was one of 2021’s 1st

Annabelle Rose Martinez was the first baby of 2021 born at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Her parents are Natalie and Oscar Martinez. Kadlec Regional Medical Center

A Kennewick couple were expected to have one of the last Tri-Cities babies of 2020.

Instead, they are the proud parents of the first born on New Year’s Day at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Annabelle Rose Martinez was born at 4:47 a.m. Friday to Natalie and Oscar Martinez.

She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, said the hospital.

“We are overjoyed with happiness. We knew her due date was Dec. 31, 2020, but never expected her to be born on the first of they new year,” said the couple.

“After the unexpected year that we had in 2020, we are so happy, blessed and thrilled to begin the first day of this new year with our little girl. We can’t imagine the new year starting a better way. Her big sister Elena, can’t wait to meet her.”