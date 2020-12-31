Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Fire burns Kennewick apartment complex, sending residents out into the cold

Kennewick, WA

A Thursday morning fire forced the evacuation of 16 apartments in a low-income Kennewick neighborhood.

Kennewick fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze that broke out about 6:30 a.m. in a second floor unit of the Breezeway Apartments on West Bruneau Place, said Fire Chief Chad Michael.

When firefighters arrived they found flames shooting from the doorway and threatening to spread to neighboring apartments.

Everyone inside the apartments was able to escape safely, said Michael.

Two Ben Franklin Transit buses were brought in so residents could stay warm temporarily.

Fire crews were going through the apartments to check for damage before allowing residents back inside.

1-Fire Breezeway Kennewick Apartment.jpg
Kennewick firefighters remove charred and smoldering belongings from a fire damaged top floor apartment Thursday morning from at the 16-unit Breezeway Apartments complex on West Bruneau Place in Kennewick. Fire officials say no one was injured in the early-morning fire. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

By 8 a.m., firefighters were still dousing smoldering items that had been dragged outside.

It was not yet known how many people would need to find another place to stay.

Breezeway Fire Kennewick.jpg
Kennewick firefighters remove charred and smoldering belongings from a fire damaged top floor apartment Thursday morning from at the 16-unit Breezeway Apartments complex on West Bruneau Place in Kennewick. Fire officials say no one was injured in the early-morning fire. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service