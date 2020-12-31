Fire burns Kennewick apartment complex, sending residents out into the cold

A Thursday morning fire forced the evacuation of 16 apartments in a low-income Kennewick neighborhood.

Kennewick fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze that broke out about 6:30 a.m. in a second floor unit of the Breezeway Apartments on West Bruneau Place, said Fire Chief Chad Michael.

When firefighters arrived they found flames shooting from the doorway and threatening to spread to neighboring apartments.

Everyone inside the apartments was able to escape safely, said Michael.

Two Ben Franklin Transit buses were brought in so residents could stay warm temporarily.

Fire crews were going through the apartments to check for damage before allowing residents back inside.

Kennewick firefighters remove charred and smoldering belongings from a fire damaged top floor apartment Thursday morning from at the 16-unit Breezeway Apartments complex on West Bruneau Place in Kennewick. Fire officials say no one was injured in the early-morning fire. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

By 8 a.m., firefighters were still dousing smoldering items that had been dragged outside.

It was not yet known how many people would need to find another place to stay.

Kennewick firefighters remove charred and smoldering belongings from a fire damaged top floor apartment Thursday morning from at the 16-unit Breezeway Apartments complex on West Bruneau Place in Kennewick. Fire officials say no one was injured in the early-morning fire. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald