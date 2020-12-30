Ice slick roads send drivers crashing around the Tri-Cities region

Early morning snow, freezing rain and fog sent cars skidding on highways and roads around the Tri-Cities and the region.

Snow and freezing fog started coating the area just before 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. While less than half and inch had fallen by the time people started driving, it was enough to send drivers sliding.

By 8 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to five crashes, three on Interstate 82 between Kennewick and Oregon and the others north of Tri-Cities near Connell, Trooper Chris Thorson said.

All of the crashes were caused by people going too fast on the slick roads.

One person had minor injuries after a car rolled on Interstate 82.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office also put out a warning about the snow and ice on rural roads.

Thorson and other local police agencies asked people to slow down on the slippery roads, and turn on their headlights to improve the visibility of cars.

The weather is expected to warm up over the course of the day with rain continuing throughout the day.