Snow, freezing rain again in Tri-Cities forecast

More winter weather is expected to hit the Tri-Cities this week, with snow predicted to arrive as early as Tuesday. jking@tricityherald.com

Snow might be returning to the Tri-Cities starting Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service is predicting that flurries may start coating the Tri-Cities after 10 p.m. That’s expected to turn into freezing drizzle by 4 a.m.

And temperatures is not expected to pass freezing.

The winter weather is supposed to continue into Wednesday, with flurries and freezing drizzle continuing until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 30 percent chance of snow mainly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, which is expected to continue into the morning. The snow level is expected to rise over the course of the day and the temperatures are expected to reach highs in the 30s.

While there is a chance for snow for the next couple of days, it’s not expected to add up to a measurable amount, says the weather service.

The wet weather is expected to continue into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.