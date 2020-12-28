Christmas trees: How and where to dispose of your tree in the Tri-Cities

Residents have already started leaving their cut live Christmas trees for recycling at the Big Cross Sports Complex on Road 36 just off Argent Road in Pasco. Trees can be left at the site at any time until Jan 23. They are then chipped and spread across the trails to keep dust down. Tri-City Herald

If your live tree is starting to get a little dry, there are several options for places to get rid of it in the Tri-Cities area.

All of the cities ask you to remove all decorations and tinsel before dropping them off or setting them out by the curb.

Pasco, Franklin County

Franklin County Solid Waste already started collecting trees at Big Cross near the intersection of Road 36 and Argent Road in Pasco.

Leave the trees at any time until Jan 23.

They are then chipped and spread across the cross country trail to help keep dust down.

Pasco Basin Disposal customers can also leave their trees out with their weekly garbage pick up. They are collected for free.

Kennewick

Waste Management customers can drop off their trees for free at the Kennewick Transfer station at 2627 S. Ely St. through Jan. 30.

The station is open 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

Richland

Richland residents can start setting out their trees alongside their garbage cans from Jan. 2 to Jan. 15. If the tree is more than 6-feet tall, it needs to be cut in half.

Richland residents also can drop off trees for free at the Horn Rapids Landfill at 3102 Twin Bridges Road.

West Richland

West Richland officials are asking people to contact the city at 509-967-3431 for information about having their tree collected.

Is your Boy Scout troop or nonprofit collecting trees this year? Add it to the list by emailing news@tricityherald.com.