Shanda Howard, founder of CONNECT Tri-Cities, helps hand out 200 Blessing Bags in about five minutes Wednesday morning at the Pasco Farmers Market in downtown Pasco.

The bags contained gloves, winter hats, hand warmers and toiletries that were filled by community donations.

The community organization has monthly distributions of donated items in the Tri-Cities.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/videos