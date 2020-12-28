Tri-Cities native catches Oprah’s eye and a spot on her favorites list

Josie Wannaruche, a longtime Tri-City business woman, show the purse named in her honor by her daughter, JoAnne. Tri-City Herald

A Kennewick Woman of the Year has now been honored by Oprah — or at least her namesake.

Josie Wannarachue, who has been a volunteer for decades with Tri-Cities groups as well as a longtime business owner, was the impetus behind a purse design that made it to the coveted Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 list.

The “Josie” purse by Mali and Lili was created by Wanarachue’s daughter, JoAnne Wannarachue Lord — the founder and creative director of the company.

“She asked me what kind of bag do I want,” Wannarachue recalled.

The answer was simple — a cross body bag, with three pockets that still can zip closed.

The “Josie” bag by Mali + Lali was named for well-known Tri-Cities volunteer and business owner, Josie Wannarachue, by her daughter, who owns the company. The bag is on Oprah’s favorite things list for 2020.

And Lord says her mother is one of her company’s best customers. Wannarachue agrees — telling the Herald that she probably will end up gifting at least 100 of the Josie purses.

“My friends tell me, ‘Oh my gosh! This is the best gift you ever gave us,’ ” she said.

Tri-Cities roots

Lord was born and raised in the Tri-Cities. Her father is Dr. Nikom Wannarachue, one of Kennewick’s first pediatricians who retired earlier this year after nearly 50 years.

Lord spent 25 years in a busy merchandising life buying for companies like Urban Outfitters and New York & Company.

By 2014, She was splitting her time between an apartment in New York and her family’s home in Los Angeles. That came to a halt the same year when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 44.

“My kids were young and knew it was time to change my schedule,” she said.

She developed the handbag company in 2017, naming it for her two daughters, Mali and Lili. She set out to create eco-friendly handbags for less than $100 for the “woman on the go.”

A bag Tri-Cities native JoAnne Wannarachue Lord designer named after her mom, Josie, has made the annual Oprah’s favorite list. Josie Wannarachue is a longtime volunteer at many Tri-Cities agencies and a former Kennewick Woman of the Year. Schuh Box Photos

It proved a success, and her line landed on Nordstrom’s racks within the company’s first year.

Lord has since expanded with other accessories though purses and handbags are her bread and butter — especially now that Oprah gave her a nod.

“Once you are on that list it is pretty amazing. It has been a goal to be on the list,” Lord said.

Mali + Lili’s mask scarf was given placement on Forbes Holiday Gift Guide 2020 for most stylist mask accessories.

Another one of her products also was given high praises earlier this month by Forbes in their Holiday Gift Guide 2020 for the most stylish face mask accessories list for her mask scarf.

“It is so nice,” Wannarachue said. “You just pull it down and makes it a statement — it is a beautiful gift.”

Online: maliandlili.com, Instagram or buy at Nordstrom.