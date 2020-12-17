Tri-City Herald Logo
See live animals at drive-thru living nativity in Tri-Cities

A drive-thru living nativity with live animals will open to the public this weekend.

The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints at 895 Gage Blvd. in Richland will having the display with a camel, sheep and other animals from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the church’s parking lot.

Church member Rebecca Ritchie and her family will be playing the parts of the wise men, shepherds and Mary and Joseph. Her five sons, ages 9 to 21 and three cousins, will play the roles, along with her husband.

“It’s a beautiful way to celebrate Christ,” said Kristin Hunt, communications director for the church.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints test fitted the pieces of a hand-built wooden manger for the event including Carson Ritchie, Luke Ritchie, Mike Stafford, McCoy Evers, Seth Franks and Ian Ritchie.

They also will be collecting nonperishable food donations.

