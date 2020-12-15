Richland city manager is out. Council is moving in ‘a different direction’

The Richland city manager will be leaving her job in January after the council and she mutually agreed to end her employment with the city, according to the city.

It issued a press release Tuesday evening announcing Cindy Reents’ last day of employment would be Jan. 22 after more than 17 years as a city employee, the last 13 as city manager.

The city council voted Tuesday night to sign a separation agreement.

The terms of the agreement have not been finalized and details have not been made public about the agreement or why Reents’ employment is ending.

“While the council and Ms. Reents have mutually chosen to move in a different direction with this position, we recognize and thank her for her contributions to Richland,” said Mayor Ryan Lukson in a statement.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He credited her leadership in the new Duportail Bridge over the Yakima River, the new Richland City Hall, the HAPO Community State, the new Fire Station 74 and regional dispatching services.

“I have worked alongside her in the city’s response to COVID-19 and appreciate her tenacity,” Lukson said. “The city is financially stable, and that is a remarkable feat in these trying times.”

The city council has not made a final plan for recruiting for the soon-to-be-vacant city manager position.

It expects to announce an interim city manager in the coming weeks, it said.