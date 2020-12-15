Emergency crews search Columbia River after drivers see man jump from bridge

Emergency crews are searching the Columbia River after several people reported seeing someone jump from the Lee-Volpentest twin bridges Tuesday.

Several people reported seeing a man wearing a brown jacket jump off the eastbound span of the bridges between Richland and Pasco shortly before 12:45 p.m.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Pasco’s fire department boat are searching the water.

Firefighters and police are searching the area around the Interstate 182 bridges.

This story is developing. Check back for more information.

