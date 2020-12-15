Tri-City Herald Logo
Emergency crews search Columbia River after drivers see man jump from bridge

Richland, WA

Emergency crews are searching the Columbia River after several people reported seeing someone jump from the Lee-Volpentest twin bridges Tuesday.

Several people reported seeing a man wearing a brown jacket jump off the eastbound span of the bridges between Richland and Pasco shortly before 12:45 p.m.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Pasco’s fire department boat are searching the water.

Firefighters and police are searching the area around the Interstate 182 bridges.

This story is developing. Check back for more information.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
