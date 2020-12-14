Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Tri-Cities mental health workers picket over wage concerns

Lourdes Counseling Center workers hold the first of two informational pickets Monday outside the mental health care facility on the corner of Carondelet and Goethals Drives in Richland.

Workers there voted earlier in the year to join the UFCW 21 Union and are negotiating their first contract.

Workers say wages and benefits are not competitive enough to recruit and retain quality staff and is causing staffing shortages and raising concerns about workplace safety for staff and patients.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/videos

Bob Brawdy
Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service