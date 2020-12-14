Tri-Cities mental health workers picket over wage concerns

Lourdes Counseling Center workers hold the first of two informational pickets Monday outside the mental health care facility on the corner of Carondelet and Goethals Drives in Richland.

Workers there voted earlier in the year to join the UFCW 21 Union and are negotiating their first contract.

Workers say wages and benefits are not competitive enough to recruit and retain quality staff and is causing staffing shortages and raising concerns about workplace safety for staff and patients.

