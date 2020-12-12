Christmas Village display open for visits in Kennewick

Whitney Harrison stands near her collection of Christmas Village figurines in her garage at 1022 N. Lincoln St. in Kennewick.

She is inviting Tri-Citians to view her collection of about 100 pieces this year during the coronavirus pandemic by opening the garage door between 5 and 9 p.m. each Sunday in December.

She’s also serving free hot chocolate and candy canes to visitors who stand outside to view the display.

She also plans to grant the wishes of a couple children who drop off Santa letters during their visit.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/videos.

