Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Christmas Village display open for visits in Kennewick

Whitney Harrison stands near her collection of Christmas Village figurines in her garage at 1022 N. Lincoln St. in Kennewick.

She is inviting Tri-Citians to view her collection of about 100 pieces this year during the coronavirus pandemic by opening the garage door between 5 and 9 p.m. each Sunday in December.

She’s also serving free hot chocolate and candy canes to visitors who stand outside to view the display.

She also plans to grant the wishes of a couple children who drop off Santa letters during their visit.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/videos.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bob Brawdy
Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service