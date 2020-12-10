Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Traffic Alert: Wrong-way driver slams into semi in Pasco. Westbound I-182 is blocked

Pasco, WA

At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle wreck in Pasco on Interstate 182 near Fourth Avenue.

According to initial reports, a wrong-way driver hit a semi truck head-on on the interstate near the Fourth Avenue exit shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The wreck is tying up westbound traffic in Pasco on Interstate 182 between Fourth and 20th Avenue. Traffic is being detoured along local roads, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The semi ended up across both lanes of westbound traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service