Traffic Alert: Wrong-way driver slams into semi in Pasco. Westbound I-182 is blocked

At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle wreck in Pasco on Interstate 182 near Fourth Avenue.

According to initial reports, a wrong-way driver hit a semi truck head-on on the interstate near the Fourth Avenue exit shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The wreck is tying up westbound traffic in Pasco on Interstate 182 between Fourth and 20th Avenue. Traffic is being detoured along local roads, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The semi ended up across both lanes of westbound traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

