This Tri-Cities video sends a pleading message to WA Gov. Jay Inslee

Local leaders and businesses are making another plea to Gov. Jay Inslee to loosen restrictions on indoor dining in Benton and Franklin counties.

The 5-minute video spends much of its running time featuring restaurant owners and employees describing their struggles through seven months of restrictions.

“To protect our local community and economy, we need to get back to work,” said Nancy Galstad, the owner of Hills Restaurant in Kennewick.

“Our sales have dropped at least 80 percent,” said Isidro Ortiz, with Fiesta Mexican restaurant. “That is really hard to operate. I don’t think I can continue to operate much longer like this.”

The Tri-Cities indoor dining restrictions put in place in late March were only loosened in October when the state allowed Benton and Franklin counties to move to Phase 2 reopening status.

But a month later as COVID infection rates began to climb statewide, Inslee ordered indoor dining, movie theaters and fitness centers closed again for four weeks until at least Monday, Dec. 14.

State officials claim restaurants are the top non-healthcare contributor to the spread of COVID-19.

But the Washington Hospitality Association and the Benton Franklin Health District is not because of indoor dining but from private gatherings.

County commissioners and city councils across the Tri-Cities have sent their own letters using the information provided by the health district to argue that restaurants are not at the center of the continuing surge of cases.

On the video, the elected officials continued to urge people to wear masks, socially distance themselves, wash their hands and avoid large gatherings.

“Gov. Inslee our community leaders have successfully worked with you and your office to safely open up businesses during this pandemic,” Sen. Sharon Brown said in the video. “We are seeking your continued partnership and asking that you please allow our businesses to operate utilizing prescribed safety protocols.”

They are asking to return to at least the Phase 2 limitations for indoor seating.

Financial problems

Even with takeout and patio seating, restaurants across the Tri-Cities have reported being hit hard.

Michelle Nilson told the Herald in May that this has been the scariest time for the SagePort Grille since she opened it in 1993.

Like other restaurants she has been supporters by loyal customers, but she said in the video that it will be hard for the restaurant to weather the winter without in-person dining.

Bundled up and dressed in layers, Alisa and Jeffery McComb of Kennewick sit in the plastic wrapped outdoor seating section during lunchtime at Ice Harbor Brewery at 206 N. Benton St. in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

While some of the owners were able to keep staff employed with the help of the government, others have lost employees because of the drop in sales.

“I think for the first time in four years, I’m going to be late on my rent this month,” said Logan Westfall, a SagePort Grille employee choking back tears. “That’s really hard to think of.”

And nationally, the American Psychological Association has reported the mental health impacts of job losses are likely to be significant, Sen. Brown, R-Kennewick, says on the video.

The Centers for Disease Control reported seeing symptoms of anxiety and depressive disorder increase considerably in the United States last spring compared to spring 2019.

Locally, Benton County saw an initial increase in suicides, but the number of deaths ruled as suicides have returned to normal levels in recent months, say coroner officials.

Still, many in the Tri-Cities suffering from mental illnesses are struggling.

“I have seen a significant increase in the severity of symptoms that are happening in our population,” said Deanna Petrilli, a mental health expert who responds with Tri-Cities police. “For individuals who are struggling with chronic mental illness, they are having a hard time reaching their providers.”

Many of them who are homeless may not have access to phones or don’t trust them to get the help they need, she said.

While much of the video focused on the plight of businesses, the mayors of Pasco, Richland, Kennewick and West Richland, along with Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin and Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck asked people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and hold off on large gatherings.

“Residents of Benton and Franklin County, we need you all to do your part in being good neighbors and following safety protocols this busy holiday season,” Richland Mayor Ryan Lukson said.

But also, in the end, Lukson said, “Gov. Inslee, we hope to hear back from you soon on how we can safely reopen our community.”